UK nurses threaten strike action over 'pitiful' one per cent pay rise proposal

UK healthcare workers threatening strike action over a proposed one per cent pay rise have set up a NZ$67.5 million fund in preparation.

With growing patient numbers and about a third of nurses wanting to quit, there are concerns about the future of the NHS.

The BBC reports the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), UK's largest nurses’ union, has set up the fund for NHS workers in England over what it called a "pitiful" one per cent amount, arguing that its members should get 12.5 per cent instead.

In real terms, the one per cent pay rise will end up as a pay cut because of inflation.

Strikes could only go ahead if a ballot was held.

The British Government said NHS "heroes" deserved more money, but insisted one per cent was "what's affordable" at a difficult time for the public finances.

It comes as at least 1.3 million other public sector staff - including teachers, the armed forces, firefighters and police officers – are set to have their pay frozen for a year.