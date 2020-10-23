TODAY |

UK lockdown hero Sir Tom Moore, 100, immortalised in paint after $66m fundraising effort

Sir Tom Moore has been an army officer, a businessman and, more recently, a champion fundraiser after he raised NZ$66 million for the NHS, the UK's public health system.

Now Sir Tom has something else to add to his CV.

The 100-year-old has become an artists' muse, with hundreds of people painting pictures of him to raise money for charity.

Sir Tom said he was “overwhelmed” by the great quality of the works. 

“People put such a great effort into producing them.”

The portraits of Moore are set to be auctioned off for the Captain Tom Foundation, which wants to help people facing bereavement and champion education and equality. 

In July, the Queen gave Sir Tom a knighthood in recognition of his fundraising efforts. 

He captured the hearts of people from all over the world by walking 100 laps in his garden before he turned 100 to raise money for NHS charities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the full video above to check out the paintings and the artists behind them.

