UK government unveils post-Brexit immigration plans

The UK government has announced its new points-based post-Brexit immigration system for workers from Europe.

Pro Brexit supporters walk along Whitehall towards parliament waving Union flags along with various banners. Source: Associated Press

Under the plan, which comes into force on 1 January 2021, it’ll be the end of freedom of movement for EU nationals, who will be treated the same as workers from the rest of the world.

"We are introducing a works-based system and today we are publishing more details of that system that will enable us to track the brightest and the best, a firmer and fairer system that will take back our borders, crack down on foreign criminals and unleash our country’s true potential," Home Secretary Priti Patel told the House of Commons.

Under the new system, an immigrant worker will need 70 points to qualify for entry into the UK and points will be given for English language ability, having a job offer from an approved employer and meeting a minimum salary threshold of NZ$50,000.

But there is concern it will leave some sectors without workers – care homes and those in the hospitality industry across the UK employ a significant number of workers from the EU.