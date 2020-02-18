Two people from coronavirus-quarantined cruise ship have died - reports

Two people who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined due to the coronavirus Covid-19, have reportedly died.

The two people were in their 80s, Japanese state media reports.

NHK, citing government sources, reports it was a man and a woman, both from Japan.

They are the first deaths from the cruise ship docked in Yokohama.

Four New Zealanders from the cruise ship have been diagnosed with the disease and are being treated in hospital in Japan.

Another eight are currently making their way back to New Zealand, after the 14-day quarantine was finished, but will endure another 14 days in quarantine at Whangaparāoa once they arrive today.