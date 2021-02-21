Twenty kilos of cocaine found in cornflakes frosting by US customs authorities

Customs authorities in Ohio say they intercepted a shipment of cereal earlier this month with a special frosting — cocaine.

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati reported finding 20 kilograms of cocaine-coated cornflakes that had been shipped from South America to a Hong Kong home.

Officials said a narcotics detection dog named Bico was checking out incoming freight from Peru on February 13 when he alerted officers to the package. Officers found that the cereal contained white powder and the flakes were coated with a greyish substance. Both tested positive for cocaine.