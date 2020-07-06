Trump supporters sought by police in US after trying to paint over Black Lives Matter mural

A couple of supporters of US President Donald Trump are being sought by police after they were filmed trying to deface a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in California.

The incident took place yesterday outside the courthouse in Martinez, northeast of San Francisco.

Local media reported that permission had been sought by a community group to paint a large "Black Lives Matter" on the street in yellow letters, and that a permit was granted by the city.

Within hours of its completion, two people arrived and began trying to paint over the lettering using black paint and a roller.

The woman pictured responded to questions from onlookers about why she was doing it by saying she was "sick of this narrative".

Her male companion went on to tell others that "there is no oppression, there is no racism, it's a leftist lie".

"It's a lie from the media, the liberal left," he said.

The woman added: "This is not happening in my town."

At one point, the man can be heard saying "keep America great again" - a combination of President Donald Trump's slogans "Make America Great Again" and "Keep America Great".

Complaints were made to police, and Chief Manjit Sappal of the Martinez Police Department today put out a statement saying they are seeking the two people involved.

"The community spent a considerable amount of time putting the mural together only to have it painted over in a hateful and senseless manner," Mr Sappal said.

"The City of Martinez values tolerance and the damage to the mural was divisive and hurtful."