Trump says US trade tarriffs are 'working far better than anyone ever anticipated'

AAP
New York US President Donald Trump has defended his tariffs against China, tweeting that they had brought Beijing to the negotiating table.

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated," Trump tweeted, citing losses in the Chinese market.

He predicted that the US market will "go up dramatically" after the "horrible Trade Deals" are successfully renegotiated.

The US has already imposed tariffs on Chinese goods worth $US34 billion (NZ$50 billion), with further tariffs on goods valued at $US16 billion expected to follow. China has already retaliated against some of these measures.

China said on Friday that it would respond to threatened tariffs from the US with countermeasures of its own, and released a list of approximately 5200 US products worth a total of $US60 billion (NZ$89 billion) that would be affected by customs duties of between five and 25 per cent.

But China is somewhat limited with the extent of what tit-for-tat trade measures are at its disposal, as it exports far more goods to the US than it imports.

The expanding trade conflict is showing its first signs on the Chinese economy, which has already been slowing down this year.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Associated Press
A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in front of advancing flames from a wildfire Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP)

California wildfires continue, thousands forced to flee their homes

Members of Wild Boars soccer team change clothes after marking the completion of their serving as novice Buddhist monks following their dramatic rescue from a cave last month in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from almost three weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand completed their time as novice Buddhist monks, undertaken to give thanks for their survival and to show their gratitude to all those who helped them. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave boys complete novice monkhood at Buddhist temple

Turkey slaps sanctions on 2 US officials in retaliation
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on a balcony on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

North Korea hasn't stopped nuclear and missile programs, report says

Russia appoints Steven Seagal as envoy to 'facilitate' US-Russia relations

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics

Russia has appointed action movie star Steven Seagal as a special envoy for humanitarian ties with the United States.

The Foreign Ministry announced the move Saturday on its Facebook page, saying Seagal's portfolio in the unpaid position would be to "facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges."

Seagal is an accomplished martial artist - like Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actor, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016, has vocally defended the Russian leader's policies, including Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, and has criticised the US government.

Last year, Ukraine banned Seagal from entering the country for five years, citing national security reasons. 

Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia.
Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
Alt-right and 'Antifa' face off during large protest in US state of Oregon

Associated Press
A right-wing group and self-described anti-fascist counter-protesters rallied in Portland, Oregon, Saturday as police tried to prevent the gatherings from turning violent as they have before.

The rally organized by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was the third to roil Portland this summer.

Two previous events ended in bloody fistfights and riots, and one counter-protester was sent to the hospital with a skull fracture.

This time, Gibson changed the venue from a federal plaza outside US District Court to a waterfront park so some of his Oregon supporters could carry concealed weapons as they demonstrate.

Protesters saw a significant police presence that included bomb-sniffing dogs and weapons screening checkpoints.

In a statement, police said weapons may be seized if there is a violation of law and added that it is illegal in Portland to carry a loaded firearm in public unless a person has a valid Oregon concealed handgun license.

The venue of the marches was changes to a waterfront park so that people could carry concealed weapons. Source: Associated Press

Many protesters are expected to be from out of state.

Gibson's insistence on bringing his supporters repeatedly to this blue city has crystallized a debate about the limits of free speech in an era of stark political division.

Patriot Prayer also has held rallies in many other cities around the US West, including Berkeley, California, that have drawn violent reactions.

But the Portland events have taken on outsized significance after a Patriot Prayer sympathizer was charged with fatally stabbing two men who came to the defense of two young black women - one in a hijab - whom the attacker was accused of harassing on a light-rail train in May 2017.

A coalition of community organizations and a group representing more than 50 tribes warned of the potential for even greater violence than previous rallies if participants carry guns.

It called on officials to denounce what it called "the racist and sexist violence of Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys" and protect the city.

The rally organized by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was the third to roil Portland this summer. Source: Associated Press
