Trump says he will endorse raising rifle-buying age to 21 in wake of Florida shooting

President Donald Trump overnight endorsed a higher minimum age for buying certain rifles and tighter background checks for purchasers, saying "there's nothing more important than protecting our children," amid a public outcry for action after the Florida school shooting.

Trump said he spoke Thursday with many members of Congress and "they're into background checks".

The president commented as he opened a school safety discussion at the White House with state and local officials from around the country.

Today, Trump tweeted his strongest stance on gun control one day after an emotional White House session where students and parents poured out wrenching tales of lost lives and pleaded for action.

Trump said on Twitter, "I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!" The president did not immediately offer more details.

Trump's focus on gun violence came as leaders of the National Rifle Association offered a vigorous defence of gun rights during the Conservative Political Action Conference, urging enhanced - and armed - security at schools. An armed Broward County sheriff's deputy, the regular school resource officer, was on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at the time of the shooting.

"Evil walks among us and God help us if we don't harden our schools and protect our kids," said NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre. "The whole idea from some of our opponents that armed security makes us less safe is completely ridiculous."

The NRA officials didn't address whether the federal government should raise the age limit for young adults to buy weapons, accusing Democrats and media outlets of exploiting the Florida shooting. The NRA today announced it opposes raising the age limit.

"Many in legacy media love mass shootings, you guys love it," said NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at CPAC. "Now I'm not saying that you love the tragedy, but I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold."

The current federal minimum age for buying or possessing handguns is 21, but the limit is 18 for rifles including assault-type weapons such as the AR-15 used by a former student in last week's attack in Florida that killed 17 students and staff members.

"We're going to work on getting the age up to 21 instead of 18," Trump said at the White House, adding that he thinks the NRA will back it - despite the group's stated opposition.

In another tweet, Trump repeated his urgent call for trained teachers or others in schools to carry guns as a deterrent to attacks.

"If a potential 'sicko shooter' knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school.

"Cowards won't go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defence alone won't work!" Trump tweeted.

He has previously expressed an interest in efforts to strengthen the federal background check system. It was not clear if he would back closing loopholes that permit loose private sales on the internet and at gun shows.

