 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Trump says he will endorse raising rifle-buying age to 21 in wake of Florida shooting

share

Source:

1 NEWS

President Donald Trump overnight endorsed a higher minimum age for buying certain rifles and tighter background checks for purchasers, saying "there's nothing more important than protecting our children," amid a public outcry for action after the Florida school shooting.

The US President made the suggestion during a listening session with those affected by school shootings.
Source: Associated Press

Trump said he spoke Thursday  with many members of Congress and "they're into background checks".

The president commented as he opened a school safety discussion at the White House with state and local officials from around the country.

Today, Trump tweeted his strongest stance on gun control one day after an emotional White House session where students and parents poured out wrenching tales of lost lives and pleaded for action.

Trump said on Twitter, "I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!" The president did not immediately offer more details.

Students who survived the Florida massacre witnessed a resounding rejection of the proposed ban.
Source: Reuters

Trump's focus on gun violence came as leaders of the National Rifle Association offered a vigorous defence of gun rights during the Conservative Political Action Conference, urging enhanced - and armed - security at schools. An armed Broward County sheriff's deputy, the regular school resource officer, was on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, at the time of the shooting.

"Evil walks among us and God help us if we don't harden our schools and protect our kids," said NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre. "The whole idea from some of our opponents that armed security makes us less safe is completely ridiculous."

The NRA officials didn't address whether the federal government should raise the age limit for young adults to buy weapons, accusing Democrats and media outlets of exploiting the Florida shooting. The NRA today announced it opposes raising the age limit.

"Many in legacy media love mass shootings, you guys love it," said NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at CPAC. "Now I'm not saying that you love the tragedy, but I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold."

President Donald Trump listened to students and parents at the White House, but they are up against a powerful gun lobby.
Source: 1 NEWS

The current federal minimum age for buying or possessing handguns is 21, but the limit is 18 for rifles including assault-type weapons such as the AR-15 used by a former student in last week's attack in Florida that killed 17 students and staff members.

"We're going to work on getting the age up to 21 instead of 18," Trump said at the White House, adding that he thinks the NRA will back it - despite the group's stated opposition.

In another tweet, Trump repeated his urgent call for trained teachers or others in schools to carry guns as a deterrent to attacks.

"If a potential 'sicko shooter' knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school.

"Cowards won't go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defence alone won't work!" Trump tweeted.

He has previously expressed an interest in efforts to strengthen the federal background check system. It was not clear if he would back closing loopholes that permit loose private sales on the internet and at gun shows.

The National Rifle Associated on Wednesday quickly rejected any talk of raising the age for buying long guns to 21.

"Legislative proposals that prevent law-abiding adults aged 18-20 years old from acquiring rifles and shotguns effectively prohibits them for purchasing any firearm, thus depriving them of their constitutional right to self-protection," the group said in a statement.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

02:31
President Donald Trump listened to students and parents at the White House, but they are up against a powerful gun lobby.

'We are really upset' – fury as thousands rally in Florida for gun control
00:25
Florida refused to pass a bill that proposed banning assault rifles, so people rallied in Tallahassee.

'Never again!' - Thousands rally in Florida pleading legislators to pass tougher gun laws after high school massacre
00:25
Seventeen people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

Florida school shooting survivors descend on state's capital and issue call for action over guns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
Uili Papalii helped out a homeless Auckland man, donating his pocket money and school lunches when he saw him in distress.

Jacinda Ardern gushes over attending NZer of the year Awards with humble young Kiwi

2
Fire generic

Fire rages at restaurant in Foxton

00:29
3
Keala Settle performed 'This is Me' from the movie, in which she also acts alongside Hugh Jackman.

Watch: Maori actress Keala Settle amazes Ellen show with Oscar-nominated Greatest Showman song

01:40
4
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

00:14
5
The 16-year-old skier is the first ever Kiwi male to win a Winter Olympics medal.

Watch: Nico Porteous all smiles in PyeongChang medal ceremony after receiving men’s halfpipe bronze

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.

00:15
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Winter Olympics Blog: I got to witness NZ sporting history twice in two hours, and I have two nerves-defying 16-year-olds to thank for it

Kiwis Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott faced down history, pressure and expectation and emerged with medals, 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs writes from PyeongChang.

01:40
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

Ms Bartlett changed the lives of thousands last year by securing landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.

04:02
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 