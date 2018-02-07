 

A true 'Space Oddity' - Elon Musk launches Tesla with astronaut dummy into orbit

Elon Musk has launched a Tesla car into space, complete with dummy driver, which will orbit the sun.

This might be the most spectacular sight you'll see in 2018.
The red Tesla Roadster was carried by the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, which was launched from Florida at 9.45am today.

The car is attached to the upper stage of Falcon Heavy, which will fire one more time in a number of hours to put the car into an elliptical orbit around the sun between Earth and Mars.

The side boosters reached their target back on earth in perfect style.
The car is set to blast David Bowie's Space Oddity out of its speakers on repeat at top volume for as long as it can.

In time, the car's orbit will bring it closer to Mars.

The rocket went soaring into space in style.
