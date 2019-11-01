TODAY |

Tonga police move to crack down on violence after ugly street brawls

Police in Tonga will be cracking down on security in the capital Nuku'alofa tomorrow following a number of brawls last weekend that resulted in 20 arrests.

The first brawl happened after Tonga College's school anniversary celebrations between some of their students and a group from Liahona High School.

Police arrested eight of them aged between 15-21.

Later that night, several fights broke out on the main road after a float parade celebrating Tonga's league win in New Zealand against the Lions.

Police say twelve people were charged - all under the influence of alcohol.

Given last weekend's violence, police are taking no chances tomorrow when Tonga goes head-to-head with Australia at Auckland's Eden Park.

The police in Nuku'alofa will be blocking off some of the capital's roads in a bid to keep a lid on any trouble.

1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver with the latest news from the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS


Twelve people were reportedly arrested after celebrations got out of hand in Nuku’alofa.
