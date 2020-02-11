TODAY |

Tonga bans cruise ships as coronavirus death toll continues to climb

Tonga has banned cruise ships coming to the island nation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A post on the Prime Minister’s office website says the decision was made with an order under the Public Health Act "to prevent the introduction or spread of a controlled notifiable condition".

The order, issued by the Acting Chief Executive Officer for Health, affects four ships - the Astor, the Columbus, the Crystal Serenity and the Wind Spirit. 

The news comes as the death toll and number of people infected by the coronavirus, today named as Covid-19, continues to rise.

According to CNN, the total number of deaths is 1107, with one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. There has been 1068 deaths in China's Hubei district, with the remaining in mainland China.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at least 44,138, with the vast majority of cases in mainland China, CNN reported.

