Tonga announces state of emergency as Samoa restricts gatherings to no more than five

Tonga has this afternoon announced a state of emergency as Samoa confirmed restrictions on gatherings to no more than five people.

Tonga's state of emergency will activate at 8pm tonight and will last for one month, Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'onetoa said today. It will be reviewed on April 17.

He also announced restrictions on mass gatherings, limiting them to no more than 20 people indoors and 40 outdoors.

Bars and nightclubs will close next Monday and other gatherings such as weddings, funerals and sports events will also be banned.

Border restrictions have been reduced to allow for Tongan residents holding Tongan passports.

Meanwhile, gatherings in Samoa will be restricted to five people or less - this also applies to church services.

Public transport is also affected, with buses no longer an option.

Further flight reductions are also expected to be announced.

At present, Samoa has one suspected case of Covid-19.

On March 15, the Samoan government announced tighter border restrictions to keep the country free of Covid-19.

All passengers arriving in Samoa must have undergone a medical examination in the three days prior to their arrival, the Samoa Tourism Authority said in a statement.