TODAY |

Tonga announces state of emergency as Samoa restricts gatherings to no more than five

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonga has this afternoon announced a state of emergency as Samoa confirmed restrictions on gatherings to no more than five people.

Upolu Island, in Western Samoa. Source: istock.com

Tonga's state of emergency will activate at 8pm tonight and will last for one month, Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'onetoa said today. It will be reviewed on April 17.

He also announced restrictions on mass gatherings, limiting them to no more than 20 people indoors and 40 outdoors.

Bars and nightclubs will close next Monday and other gatherings such as weddings, funerals and sports events will also be banned.

Border restrictions have been reduced to allow for Tongan residents holding Tongan passports.

First suspected case of coronavirus announced in Samoa

Meanwhile, gatherings in Samoa will be restricted to five people or less - this also applies to church services.

Public transport is also affected, with buses no longer an option.

Samoa strengthens border requirements in bid to keep country free of coronavirus

Further flight reductions are also expected to be announced.

At present, Samoa has one suspected case of Covid-19.

On March 15, the Samoan government announced tighter border restrictions to keep the country free of Covid-19.

Barbara Dreaver's opinion: Closing NZ's border to Pacific Islands is responsible, could save lives

All passengers arriving in Samoa must have undergone a medical examination in the three days prior to their arrival, the Samoa Tourism Authority said in a statement.

Those arriving from or transiting through 33 countries must provide proof of test results for coronavirus done within five days and have spent at least 14 days self-quarantine at country of last port.

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
People are stealing hand sanitiser from Starship, other NZ hospitals and trying to sell it on Trade Me
2
Person riding dirt bike dies after losing control, hitting pole in South Auckland
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
New Zealand border 'unlikely' to reopen within three months - Health Minister David Clark
5
Eleven more cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:32

Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games
05:33

Barbara Dreaver's opinion: Closing NZ's border to Pacific Islands is responsible, could save lives

People are stealing hand sanitiser from Starship, other NZ hospitals and trying to sell it on Trade Me
03:54

Air NZ flights more than halves due to coronavirus disruption, as airline gets Government relief package