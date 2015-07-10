Titanic II due to set sail in 2022, retracing original ship's route

The Titanic is under construction again - at least a replica of the famous ship - 105 years after the original passenger liner sank on its maiden voyage from Southampton in England to New York City.

Titanic II is scheduled to set sail in 2022 and will retrace the original ship’s route, USA Today reports.

The project was first announced in 2012, but was put on hold after a financial dispute.

Now that the issue has been resolved, Blue Star Line has announced construction has re-started.

Titanic II will feature the same cabin layout as the original ship and will carry the exact same number of passengers and crew members as the original.

The new vessel will sail from Dubai to Southampton, and then to New York.

The plaque was presented following the completion of the famous ship. Source: 1 NEWS

RMS Titanic sank in the early morning of April 15, 1912, in the North Atlantic, four days into the ship's maiden voyage.

The largest passenger liner in service at the time, Titanic had an estimated 2224 people on board when she struck an iceberg late on the night of Sunday, April 14, 1912.

Her sinking two hours and forty minutes later, on the Monday morning, resulted in the deaths of more than 1500 people, which made it one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history.