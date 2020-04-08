Tidal waves, loss of power reported in Fiji as category four cyclone hits

Reports of tidal waves and a loss of power in Nadi are already coming through from Fiji as a now-category four Cyclone Harold hits the small Pacific Island nation.

Harold has continued its destructive path in the Pacific after sweeping through Vanuatu earlier this week.

1 NEWS understands assessment teams have been sent up to some islands in Vanuatu where devastating losses for some already recorded. Pentecost Island alone has suffered damage to 100 per cent of its buildings.

Vanuatu was hit by Harold when it was a category five cyclone, but it has since been downgraded as it arrives in Fiji.

Depsite the downgrade, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver warned it still "packs an almighty punch".

"It's already taken out the power in Nadi," she said.

"Kadavu and southern Lau are expected to feel the full force of this but we've been hearing of tidal waves in the Yasawas so widespread damage."