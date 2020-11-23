Thousands of culled mink in Denmark re-emerging from shallow graves

Thousands of the 10 million mink culled in Denmark because of Covid-19 have begun to re-emerge from shallow graves as gases form in the bloated carcasses.

Mink culled in Denmark after testing positive for a mutated form of Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

Denmark's state broadcaster, DR, was reporting the unusual phenomenon at mass burial sites in a military training field, the Telegraph reported.

The country’s environment ministry, which is managing the burials, said the situation was a “temporary problem tied to the animals' decaying process”.

A Danish police press officer said “It is an extraordinary situation”.

“In connection with the decay, gasses form, which cause the whole thing to expand a little, and then in the worst case they get pushed out of the ground,” Thomas Kristensen said.

Kristensen said the soil at the burial site was too sandy.

“One metre of soil is not just one metre of soil. It depends on what it is made of. So that’s why we’ve seen this happen,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Scandinavian country announced a cull of all mink in the hope of eliminating a mutation of Covid-19 which had developed in mink farms.