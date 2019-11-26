Sydney's first major zoo in over a century to open its doors

After six years of construction, Sydney's first major zoo in over a century will open its doors next week.
The new residents have already started setting into Sydney Zoo, which boasts large open enclosures and a public aquarium, according to Nine News.
"We use a lot of moating and open space enclosures. It's just a very, very different experience on almost every level," Sydney Zoo managing director Jake Burgess said.
Rather than taking the stairs, visitors to the zoo will use elevated bridges located beside and above the different habitats.
“It’s all about the immersion, making people feel like they’re part of the experience,” a Sydney Zoo staff member said.
Sydney Zoo opens its doors to the public on Saturday, December 7.