Sydney man's leg 'ripped off' in accident at turkey factory

There are fears a man has lost half of his leg at a poultry processing factory south of Sydney.

Australian ambulance Source: istock.com

Reports say the 35-year-old man had half his leg ripped off in a machine at Ingham's turkey processing facility on Ralfe Street in Tahmoor this morning, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

The man is still trapped in the machine at the site and a specialist medical team is arriving by helicopter.