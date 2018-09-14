TODAY |

Sydney man's leg 'ripped off' in accident at turkey factory

There are fears a man has lost half of his leg at a poultry processing factory south of Sydney.

Reports say the 35-year-old man had half his leg ripped off in a machine at Ingham's turkey processing facility on Ralfe Street in Tahmoor this morning, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

The man is still trapped in the machine at the site and a specialist medical team is arriving by helicopter.

A spokesman at the Ingham's facility told AAP there was an incident at the site on Wednesday morning but wasn't able to disclose further details.

