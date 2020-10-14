TODAY |

Stunning photo of Siberian tiger wins top photography award

Source:  1 NEWS

A stunning photograph of a Siberian tiger hugging a tree deep in the forests of eastern Russia has won a wildlife photographer a prestigious award.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sergey Gorshkov was crowned the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year with his image. Source: BBC

Sergey Gorshkov was crowned the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his image, the BBC reports.

The female Siberian, or Amur, tiger had been marking her territory with her scent in Leopard National Park when the image was snapped.

The photograph was taken using a camera trap, which triggers when a tiger walks by.

The tigers were hunted to near-extinction, with just several hundred of them believed to be remaining. 

World
Animals
UK and Europe
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'This is just the sort of thing we dreaded' - New cases of Covid-19 spark alarm in Victoria
2
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
3
Person referred to police after claiming to have voted multiple times
4
James Shaw says National 'scrambling to attack us', after Collins calls Greens 'unemployable'
5
Man charged with murder of NZ firefighter in Australia over hit-and-run cold case
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Have you seen this dino? Skull stolen from travelling dinosaur roadshow in Napier

'This is just the sort of thing we dreaded' - New cases of Covid-19 spark alarm in Victoria

Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads but not antivax posts

Kea could learn to detect 1080 poison to keep them safe