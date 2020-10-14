Stunning photo of Siberian tiger wins top photography award

A stunning photograph of a Siberian tiger hugging a tree deep in the forests of eastern Russia has won a wildlife photographer a prestigious award.

Sergey Gorshkov was crowned the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his image, the BBC reports.

The female Siberian, or Amur, tiger had been marking her territory with her scent in Leopard National Park when the image was snapped.

The photograph was taken using a camera trap, which triggers when a tiger walks by.