Six more children die amid Samoa measles crisis, bringing death toll to 32

More than 2000 people have fallen sick with measles in Samoa since a serious outbreak swept the island nation, while more than 30 people have died.

Another 243 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Samoan Ministry of Health says. It brings the total number of cases to 2437.

The epidemic has proven deadly, particularly for young children. Of the 32 people who have died, all but four were less than five years old - including six children who died in the last two days.

One family has lost three of their five children to the disease.

Samoa's measles crisis deepens as death toll reaches 22 - all but one under the age of five

It's sparked a major vaccination effort across the nation, which has seen 24,000 people vaccinated since last Wednesday.

In an effort to control the epidemic, the Samoan government declared a state of emergency last week, including travel restrictions between the two main islands and restricting large gatherings.

The majority of those infected have been young children, with 1298 of the cases from those under five years old.

Just under 180 people remain in hospital as of this morning, according to the Samoan Ministry of Health.

Some parents are using “healing water” to help with the disease which has killed 19 young children. Source: 1 NEWS
