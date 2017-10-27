'This situation is devastating' - Barnaby Joyce's wife speaks out on husband's impending baby with ex-staffer

The estranged wife of Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has spoken of the "devestating" impact which news of her husband's impending child with a former staffer has had on her family.

Source: 1 NEWS

Natalie Joyce, the deputy-PM's wife of 24 years, released a statement following a story today from Nine News that Mr Joyce, 50, was expecting a child with his 33-year-old former press secretary, Vikki Campion.

"I understand that this affair has been going on for many months and started when she was a paid employee,” Natalie Joyce said.

"This situation is devastating on many fronts. For my girls who are affected by the family breakdown and for me as a wife of 24 years, who placed my own career on hold to support Barnaby through his political life.

"Our family life has had to be shared during Barnaby's political career and it was with trust that we let campaign and office staff into our homes and into our lives.

"Naturally we also feel deceived and hurt by the actions of Barnaby and the staff member involved."

Rumours of an affair and baby surfaced during the New England by-election in October but they were not confirmed.

The staffer is Mr Joyce's former media adviser Vikki Campion, 33, according to News Corp.

The couple have reportedly moved in together, and their baby is due in April.