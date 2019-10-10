Site says deadly shooting outside synagogue in Germany was streamed live online

Livestreaming site Twitch says video of a shooting in eastern Germany that killed two people was broadcast live on its platform.

The company said it "worked with urgency to remove this content." It added that any account found to be posting or reposting "content of this abhorrent act" would be permanently suspended.

It wasn't immediately clear who posted the video of today's attack on Twitch.

Witnesses and authorities say an assailant in the eastern German city of Halle tried but failed to force his way into a synagogue on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.