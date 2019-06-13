TODAY |

Samoa's banning of Elton John biopic Rocketman due to its homosexual scenes aligns with country's constitution

Samoa's chief censor has banned the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" due to its homosexual scenes.

The film was due to open at the country's only cinema in Apia before it was hurriedly cancelled.

A Ministry of Justice official has told 1 NEWS that censorship laws are aligned with Samoa's constitution, its Christian beliefs and other customs.

"The movie itself has a very explicit scenes, very explicit scenes between male and male, not something we can publicly view, gay marriage is not yet allowed in Samoa," Tofilau Shamila Tiatia Leavai said.

The ban has sparked an outcry on social media with many saying they'll attempt to watch it online.

The film Bohemian Rhapsody was only screened after a number of contentious scenes were cut out.

The cinema has 21 days to appeal the censor's decision.

