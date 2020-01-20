Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain

Australian-based actor Russell Crowe has shared an incredible contrast of his property after it was ravaged by bushfires, to its recovery after heavy rain this weekend.

Russell Crowe's property is already recovering after it was ravaged by fire. Source: Russell Crowe / Twitter

Just 10 weeks ago, flames tore through Crowe's multimillion-dollar rural property in New South Wales.

At the time, he described the wreckage as being "absolutely f****** smashed".

But today, Crowe shared a different, uplifting image.

Much-needed rain poured across the state during the weekend, giving the parched land a chance to recover.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In his new photos, Crowe's property can be seen with green grass and blue skies - a far contrast from the destroyed land and smoke-clogged skies of 10 weeks ago.

The celebrity has used his high profile to bring more attention to the bushfires tearing through Australia, including during his recent win at the Golden Globes.

He didn't attend the award show because he was still in Australia, helping fight the fires, but his acceptance speech was read out by actress Jennifer Aniston and called for action against climate change.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy in Australia is climate change-based," his speech said.