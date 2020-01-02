TODAY |

Rubble and ruin all that remains in small Australian coastal town ravaged by bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

Conjola is one of the communities worst-hit by the bushfires ravaging Australian with people returning to find little more than charred ruins where their homes once stood.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Conjola is one of the communities worst-hit by Australia’s bushfires, with residents returning to rubble. Source: 1 NEWS

The small town is on the south coast of New South Wales, between Nowra and Bateman's Bay.

It has fewer than 500 permanent residents but despite the devastation, they're vowing to rebuild.

"I've never, ever, lived through anything like that. Ever," an emotional Michael Fletcher said.

"All you could do is put your life at risk. There's no need to. Just go, just get out and go.

"When you see that fire and… you're not meant to be there, just go."

One resident refused to leave. Three people went to help bring her out, but she wouldn't go.

She's now feared dead.

Residents of the holiday town have now returned to find rubble and ruin, many homes destroyed, but they're hopeful for the future.

"We've just got to pick up the pieces now and move on," resident Helen Dwyer said.

World
Natural Disasters
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:07
Leftover tents from Bay Dreams festival getting donated to refugees in need
2
Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in
3
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
4
Juvenile great white caught on popular Auckland beach
5
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:20

Ash from Australian bushfires 'caramelise' snow on South Island glaciers
00:15

'Like the surface of Mars' - Hazy smoke over New Zealand like nothing seen before, witnesses say
02:06

Sydney mayor savages Australia's federal politicians over climate change inaction

Australian scuba diver with broken arm goes missing on New Year's Day