Royal family's handling of Thomas Markle saga 'inept' and 'feeble', say aides

Top royal aides are reported to believe the royal family's handling of the Thomas Markle saga has been inept and feeble and fear it's becoming a crisis after the father of Prince Harry's wife Meghan gave a third explosive interview.

Mr Markle claimed in the interview with the Mail on Sunday that while recovering in hospital from a heart attack he had been berated on the phone by Prince Harry and had hung up on the prince.

Royal aides are said to be plotting ways to rein in his public outbursts about his daughter’s relationship with Prince Harry and the family. Source: Breakfast

He also said he had been told by his daughter that he would be unable to deliver a father-of-the-bride speech at the wedding last May.

Mr Markle accepted that the prince was right to reprimand him over his collusion with the paparazzi in which he staged photographs of him being fitted for a morning suit, but described the timing of the call - while he was lying in hospital - as "rude".

Now Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay reports that he has spoken to past and serving royal aides who believe the response and handling of the whole Thomas Markle affair has been both "inept" and "feeble".

A palace aide involved in the arrangements for Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 believed the handling of Mr Markle has been "inept".

"The perception is that he was treated very much as an afterthought. No one went to visit him when the answer would have been to have someone fly out from London and explain to him how things were going to happen," the aide is quoted as saying.

He told British TV he doesn’t expect his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry are far from parenthood. Source: Good Morning Britain / 1 News

Mr Markle, 74, made headlines when he pulled out of the wedding a few days before he was due to walk Meghan down the aisle at St George’s Chapel citing his health problems. The decision came 24 hours after his arrangements with the paparazzi had been exposed.

Another aide with years of experience with the royal family said: "It’s too late now for equerries or go-betweens to get to Mr Markle, it’s up to Meghan. She clearly loves him enough to have wanted him at her wedding so she needs to go and spend time with him."

Richard Kay wrote: "For now this latest Markle debacle is nothing short of a disaster for both Harry and Meghan - and for the royals. If, as Markle says, this was his ‘last interview’ then maybe this is just the opportunity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take him at his word and get on that plane.

"If they don’t, I fear this domestic tragedy will unspool even further."

Thomas Markle hinted he may have some royal grandchildren to enjoy soon.
Former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson will have to wear a tracking device as he serves at least six months in home detention for covering up child sex abuse.

Wilson was handed a one-year custodial sentence in July for concealing abuse by paedophile priest James Fletcher in the New South Wales Hunter region.

But magistrate Robert Stone today told Newcastle Local Court the 67-year- old was suitable for home detention following an assessment by authorities.

He ordered Wilson be detained at his sister's house near Newcastle for at least six months, when he'll be eligible for parole.

Mr Stone said Wilson's detention would be under strict supervision and he would have to wear a tracking device as required.

Wilson, who resigned as Archbishop of Adelaide after becoming the most senior Catholic clergyman in the world to be convicted of concealing child sex abuse, showed no emotion when the decision was handed down.

His lawyer Ian Temby QC told the court Wilson planned to lodge an appeal against his conviction on Tuesday but would not be applying for bail.

I'm still here, still hurting ... and not a single, solitary word to say sorry. - Peter Gogarty, one of James Fletcher's victims

Outside court, Wilson was confronted by Peter Gogarty - one of Fletcher's victims.

He repeatedly asked the clergyman if he would apologise as he was led to a waiting car but was ignored.

"I'm beside myself about this," Mr Gogarty told reporters.

"I'm still here, still hurting ... and not a single, solitary word to say sorry."

Mr Gogarty said Wilson's home detention was too lenient, labelling it a six-month holiday at his sister's home.

Mr Stone found Wilson guilty in May during a landmark magistrate-only trial of failing to go to the police to report the repeated abuse of two altar boys by Fletcher.

Fletcher was found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2004 and died in jail of a stroke in 2006.

Wilson for two months refused to quit following his conviction, claiming he wanted to wait for the outcome of his appeal.

But under mounting pressure from child abuse victims and Catholic priests to resign, and calls from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for the Pope to sack him, Wilson offered up his resignation as a ''catalyst to heal pain and distress''.

Mr Stone found Wilson had shown no remorse or contrition for the cover-up and his primary motive had been to protect the Catholic Church.

The magistrate accepted Wilson was unlikely to re-offend but had to serve a period of detention to act as a deterrence to others.

He said given Wilson's age, mental and physical conditions and the fact he had previously been of good character, a home detention order was an adequate punishment.

Bishop Greg O'Kelly, who is running the Archdiocese of Adelaide until a new archbishop is appointed, said in a statement today he was keeping Wilson "in his prayers as he formally commences this stage in his life, while also remembering the victims and survivors of abuse in the church".

Philip Wilson is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged with concealing child sexual abuse.
Source: 1 NEWS
Associated Press
The Belleville Fire Department in Illinois had to use special techniques to rescue a man and his pet parrot from a mud pit formed by a dredged lake at the city's Bicentennial Park.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said the unidentified man went into the mud to rescue his parrot on Sunday local time and then became stuck himself.

Mr Pour described the situation as "unusual and dangerous," with the mud acting like quicksand. 

Firefighters laid multiple ladders down on drier parts of the lake in order to create a bridge of sorts. It took 15 minutes for the man to be pulled out.

Both the man and the parrot were reported to be fine after the rescue.

The man went into the mud in Illinois to rescue his parrot and then became stuck himself. Source: Associated Press
