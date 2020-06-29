TODAY |

Reward for information on unsolved 1998 death of Sydney boy upped to $1 million

Source:  1 NEWS

A reward to help find the person who killed a Sydney boy in a house fire has been boosted from AU$100,000 to AU$1 million (NZ$1.06 million).

Arthur Haines, who died following a house fire in Sydney in 1998. Source: Supplied

Arthur Haines was staying at a friend's house in Waterloo on April 9, 1998, when it was set alight.

The 13-year-old suffered severe burns in the blaze and died in hospital almost three months later.

No one has ever been charged.

Police said the case was referred in January for re-investigation by homicide squad detectives.

On the anniversary of Arthur's death, the NSW government has increased the reward for information to $1 million.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:35
'Insulting' - Jacinda Ardern defends NZ's border response to Covid-19 as more than just 'good luck'
2
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives today's update on Covid-19 in New Zealand
3
Two new Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand, both in managed isolation
4
Comedian Rose Matafeo 'disappointed' after Golriz Ghaharaman reportedly asks her to withdraw from Green Party campaign launch
5
'You have my number' - Issac Luke hits back at 'brother' Sam Burgess' criticism
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Victoria orders mandatory Covid-19 testing for returnees

Scott McLaughlin breaks own qualifying record with blistering pace in Sydney

Tobacco law changes will see stricter border rules from next week to close 'loophole'

Nurse in Victoria tests positive for Covid-19 amid surge in cases