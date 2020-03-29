TODAY |

Relieved tourists get mercy flight out of Nepal back to Europe

Source:  Associated Press

The German and French governments chartered flights on Saturday to repatriate hundreds of tourists stranded in Nepal since the country imposed a complete lockdown in an effort to stunt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Two Qatar Airways jets flew 303 Germans and 305 French nationals out of Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.

Two Qatar Airways jets flew 303 Germans and 305 French nationals out of Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.

Earlier on Friday, another flight had brought 305 tourists back to Germany.

Nepal's government has halted all flights and ground transportation, shutting down offices and businesses to control the spread of the virus.

Nepal has five confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one person who has recovered.

