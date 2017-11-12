 

Raw video: Texas cops nearly mowed down by out-of-control drunk driver

A group of police officers in Texas had a narrow escape when a drunk driver smashed into the back of a parked patrol car, nearly wiping them out while they attended an incident by the side of the road in Dallas last Thursday night.

The patrol car's dashcam caught the dramatic incident as it unfolded, with three officers standing by a broken down ute on the side of a highway before an out of control vehicle clips the back of the cruiser, sending the cops diving for cover.

Luckily no-one was struck, with the vehicle missing the officers by mere feet as it careened on through.

"This one was very close call," Forest Hill police captain Jerry Cozby told FOX4. "It shocked us, it angered us, it sickened us all at the same time to think of what could have happened."

The Forest Hill Police Department posted the video on Facebook with the caption: "Please Don't Drink and Drive".

Cedric Henson, 26, was later arrested and charged with drink driving over the incident.

