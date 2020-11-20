Queen, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary amid England's lockdown

A photograph of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh has been released to mark their 73rd wedding anniversary.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh look at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary. Source: Getty

In the photograph, her Majesty and his Royal Highness are looking at an anniversary card made by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers.

It was November 20, 1947 in a lavish wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Princess Elizabeth (21) married her Philip Mountbatten (26), a former prince of Greece and Denmark.

At the time, the celebrations lifted the spirits of the people of Britain, who were enduring economic difficulties in the aftermath of World War II.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen was photographed wearing a pale blue double wool crepe dress and the chrysanthemum brooch made of sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.