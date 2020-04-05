TODAY |

The Queen marks 94th birthday without celebration due to coronavirus

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Buckingham Palace has shared private family footage of the Queen to mark the monarch’s 94th birthday today.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Getty

The archive film from the Royal Collection Trust show Princess Elizabeth as a toddler playing with a pram, skipping and jumping around a garden with her younger sister Princess Margaret.

The royal family’s Twitter account said, "To those of you also celebrating your birthday today at home, with or without your loved ones – we send you many happy returns."

With Britain in lockdown and more than 17,300 dead there from the coronavirus, the gun salutes have been cancelled and the ringing of the bells of Westminster Abbey stayed silent.

But it’s not just public commemorations. The Queen’s private celebrations have also been impacted.

The Queen is in isolation with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle and she won’t get to spend the day with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Yet that hasn’t stopped the royal family reaching out and wishing her many happy returns via social media.

Clarence House paid tribute with four images on Instagram of the Queen, with her two eldest children as well as a photo featuring the Duchess of Cornwall. 

From their Norfolk home, her grandson Prince William and daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge sent their best with the caption, "Wishing her majesty the Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!"

World
UK and Europe
Royalty
Coronavirus Pandemic
