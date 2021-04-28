TODAY |

Queen makes first official appearance since death of Prince Philip

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Queen has returned to work with a beaming smile in her first photographed engagement since the funeral of her beloved Prince Philip.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 95-year-old widow has held virtual audiences from Windsor Castle. Source: Breakfast

No longer dressed in a black mourning outfit, the 95-year-old wore a pale blue floral dress with pearls and was seen via video link from Windsor Castle while welcoming dignitaries to Buckingham Palace.

She held two virtual audiences with the ambassadors from Latvia and Cote d’lvoire.

Two weeks of royal mourning in memory of the Queen’s husband ended for the monarchy and their households on Friday.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two people injured after vehicle crashes off motorway, rolls into residential property in Auckland
2
Labour’s Kiri Allan 'grateful', enjoying Trevor Mallard’s homemade cereal as cancer treatment continues
3
Morning Briefing April 28: Trapped Kiwis face new hurdle getting home
4
How do Kiwi supermarket prices stack up to those overseas?
5
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:20

Man arrested after wild brawl caught on camera at Miami Airport
01:00

Family give son oxygen in back of vehicle as Covid-19 continues to devastate India

02:12

Fiji health officials confirm latest six Covid cases are variant first detected in India
02:21

Australia suspends all flights from Covid-19 ravaged India until May 15