Queen makes first official appearance since death of Prince Philip

The Queen has returned to work with a beaming smile in her first photographed engagement since the funeral of her beloved Prince Philip.

No longer dressed in a black mourning outfit, the 95-year-old wore a pale blue floral dress with pearls and was seen via video link from Windsor Castle while welcoming dignitaries to Buckingham Palace.

She held two virtual audiences with the ambassadors from Latvia and Cote d’lvoire.