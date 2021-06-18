Quarantine-free travel with NSW to remain in place as Sydney records fourth Covid-19 community case

Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and New South Wales will remain in place despite Sydney recording a fourth Covid-19 case today, the Ministry of Health says.

The new case, a man in his 50s, had fleeting contact with an existing case at a shopping mall in Bondi.

"It appears from CCTV cameras that it could have been a very fleeting contact between the infectious person and this gentleman in Bondi Junction," NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

New Zealand health officials met today and determined that its public health risk to New Zealand “remains low” at this stage, the Ministry’s Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, said in a statement.



Quarantine-free travel will remain in place barring further significant developments in the state.

Health officials are continuing to review details of four confirmed Covid-19 community cases reported in New South Wales in the past 48 hours. Meanwhile, a further case continues to be under investigation as a possible false positive, possible historical case, or possible early infection.

“Specific public health advice has been issued, which we consider to be prudent,” McElnay said.

The Health Ministry is contacting people who have travelled from Sydney to New Zealand since June 11 to advise them to check the locations of interest and self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and contact Healthline about getting a test.