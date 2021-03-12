Prince William breaks his silence after Meghan and Harry's interview

Prince William has defended the royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan.

In his first public engagement, William publicly addressed the race row sparked by his brother and sister-in-law’s interview with Oprah.

"Is the royal family a racist family sir?" a reporter questioned him.

"We’re very much not a racist family," William said after removing his face mask.

His response comes after Harry and Meghan claimed that there were concerns raised by a royal family member about their son Archie's skin colour before he was born.

The Duke of Cambridge also revealed he had not yet spoken to Harry since the interview but said he planned to.