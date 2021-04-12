TODAY |

Prince Philip's funeral 'ideal opportunity' to heal 'friction' between Harry, William — former UK PM

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Britain’s former Prime Minister believes the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is an "ideal opportunity" for Prince Harry to repair any rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

The former British Prime Minister says any friction between the brothers should be ended as quickly as possible. Source: Breakfast

Sir John Major, who acted as guardian to the pair following Diana’s death in 1997, said he hopes the funeral will be used as a time for healing.

"The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible," he said today on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

"A shared emotion, a shared grief because of the death of their grandfather, I think, is an ideal opportunity.

"I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist."

The Duke of Sussex is due to fly from his Los Angeles home this week to join the royal family and pay his respects to his grandfather.

His appearance at the ceremonial funeral will mark his first appearance in the UK since the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

During the broadcast, Prince Harry hinted at the extent of the alleged rift with William.

"We’ve been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths," he told Winfrey.

The rift was further fuelled when Harry allegedly shared private details of a conversation he had with William with CBS presenter Gayle King, who said the brothers' chat had been "not productive" – reportedly leaving the Duke of Cambridge "reeling".

