Prince Philip's death left a 'huge void' in Queen's life, Prince Andrew says

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
The Queen has told family that the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh has left a "huge void in her life", her son Prince Andrew says.

Speaking to reporters after a small church serve at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, the Duke of York described his mother as an incredibly stoic person.

"She described his passing as a miracle and she’s contemplating, I think is the way I put it.

"She described it as having left a huge void in her life but we, the family, the ones that are close, are rallying round to make sure that we are there to support her."

Prince Andrew described the death of his father as a "terrible loss", adding, "we’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation".

"I love him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it.

"That’s the great thing I always think about that, that he was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen. It’s a great loss."

