Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open Anzac Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued their royal tour in Sydney, opening the new Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park marking 100 years since the end of World Ware One 

The memorial is the centerpiece of New South Wales' Centenary of Anzac commemorations, honouring the service and sacrifice of the men and women who lost their lives. 

Marking the 100th anniversary, the new education and interpretation services and the 'Hall of Service' aim to support and provide services for veterans and their families. 

A total of 1,701 soil samples were collected from each NSW town, suburb and district given as a place of address by First World War enlistees in the region. The samples have been placed next to the servicemen and women's names in the hall.

Soil from 100 battle sites was also collected to honour more than a century of service.

