President Trump’s cabinet considers forcefully removing him over 'unstable' mental state – reports

Donald Trump officially only has 14 days left in the Oval Office, but there are multiple reports this afternoon of discussions amongst his cabinet of an early removal following today's Capitol Hill riot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Multiple national media outlets in the US — including CNN, CBS and ABC — are reporting members of Trump's cabinet are discussing whether they should invoke the 25th Amendment to forcefully remove him from office due to an "unstable" mental state.

Summarised, the 25th Ammendment to the US Constitution states that if the President becomes unable to do their job, the Vice President becomes the President, meaning Mike Pence would assume the office until January 20, local time, when President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in.

CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who has clashed with Trump throughout his entire presidency at press conferences, reported this evening there are concerns for the world leader's health after his actions today during the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill.

"I spoke to a Trump adviser, who speaks with the president frequently, who said that the President has 'lost it'," Acosta reported.

"I talked to a separate source close the White House earlier this evening who says that the President is being seen by staff members as, quote, 'unstable' and 'ranting and raving'.

"There are now discussions on whether or not the cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment."

Calls for invoking the 25th Amendment have also been made on social media by multiple members of the US Congress.

In order for the 25th Amendment to be enacted, Pence would need to produce a letter co-signed by a majority of Trump's 15 cabinet secretaries that states he is unable to "discharge the powers and duties of his office", which would then be delivered to the Speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader.

At that moment, Pence would immediately become President until Trump himself delivers a letter countering the claim. If that happened, Congress would then be required to assemble within two days to vote on the matter.