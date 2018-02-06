'Prayed with them until they died' - stories of survival and loss as seven return from sunken Kiribati ferry

With 93 people still missing, the first reports of survival – and loss – are starting to emerge from the sunken ferry MV Butiraoi in Kiribati.

In the first interview with Radio Kiribati one of only seven survivors Temake Ioane told how he had to watch his two children dying over several days.

Mr Ioane says there were three explosions on the 17-metre catamaran and the third broke it in two.

Many didn't survive the sinking, but those who did managed to clamber on to three boats.

However, Mr Ioane said the rubber boat was so overloaded it split in half, leaving only two small dinghies.

The father of two said he managed to get his two children aboard one of them – along with more than twenty others who either were on board on clinging to the side.

Speaking in I-Kiribati Mr Ioane, who himself was clinging to the side of the boat for six days, said the ones that floated alongside the boats were the first to die "we prayed with them until they died".

It was on the sixth day, without food and water, that the old women and children on board the boat started to die.

The first was his three year old son Tauti Temwake and then his eight year old daughter Remwati. Others were delirious from lack of water and jumped off the dinghy thinking they were going to buy food, he said.

On the 28th of January, ten days after the ferry set sail from the island of Nonouti, only seven survivors including Mr Ioane were found by the NZ Air force P3 Orion.

Mr Ioane says he last saw the other remaining dinghy with the captain on board and other survivors drifting towards land after the ferry sank. They have not been found.