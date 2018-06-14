 

'Please give him a chance' - dog found abandoned with heartbreaking letter in Sydney after owners couldn't afford to treat skin condition

A dog has been found abandoned with a heartbreaking letter after his family could no longer afford to treat his skin condition.

Boockaboo the four-year-old Shar Pei cross was abandoned with a heartbreaking note overnight.

Booka, short for Boockaboo, a four-year-old Shar Pei cross, was found by RSPCA NSW's Sydney shelter in an overnight cage with a letter attached, Yahoo7 reports.

“I have a genetic form of mange. It is not contractable to other animals, though the treatment is quite expensive, he is a lovely dog (sic)," the note read.

"Please give him a chance, he is much loved and hard to let go."

The heartbreaking note left by Booka's owners outside the RSPCA NSW's Sydney shelter.

The RSPCA hopes to reunite the dog with his family, saying that they wished to provide for the much-loved dog.

"We have committed to paying for all of his treatment and care, and want him to be reunited with his loving family," the organisation said in a statement today.

