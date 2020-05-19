TODAY |

People arriving in UK must spend two weeks in quarantine or face hefty fine

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Anyone arriving in the UK must spend two weeks in quarantine or face a hefty fine.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua gave an update of the UK's fight with the coronavirus. Source: Breakfast

Speaking from Downing Street, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the mandatory self-isolation which comes into force from June 8.

"We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave," she said.

The new quarantine rules will also see passengers fill in a digital form providing their contact and travel information so they can be traced and potentially face random checks from public health authorities.

Those who flout the new rules will face a fine of $2000.

But there’s some confusion about the Government’s messaging around Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

The announcement has angered the aviation industry who warned such a measure will only add further pressure on the sector already hard hit by the global pandemic.

Appearing on the BBC, Ryan Air's chief executive Michael O'Leary said the quarantine rules were "bonkers" and "unimplementable".

One travel agent said he is likely to shut shop for good.

"I think it will be the final nail in the coffin for mine and many other businesses if this continues," Alistair McLean told the BBC.

Opposition parties have criticised the government again for acting too slow and say the rules should've come in much earlier to stop the virus from spreading in the UK.

But as the death toll climbs to more than 36,300 the government said the new rules wouldn't have had an impact when the virus was already circulating widely but now, after lockdown, new infections from abroad are problematic.

There will be exemptions for road haulage and freight workers to ensure the supply of goods is not impacted, medical professionals travelling to help with the fight against the virus and anyone moving from Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

The measures will be reviewed every three weeks.

