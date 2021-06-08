Pair arrested over California road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.
Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were detained outside a home in Costa Mesa south of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.
Aiden Leos was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, in the city of Orange.
Highway patrol officials said the road rage incident stemmed from "a perceived unsafe lane change."
According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture. Someone then fired a shot at her car.