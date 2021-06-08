Pair arrested over California road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

Aiden Leos with his family. Source: Supplied

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were detained outside a home in Costa Mesa south of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Aiden Leos was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, in the city of Orange.

Highway patrol officials said the road rage incident stemmed from "a perceived unsafe lane change."