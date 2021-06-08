TODAY |

Pair arrested over California road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Source:  1 NEWS

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

Aiden Leos with his family. Source: Supplied

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were detained outside a home in Costa Mesa south of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Aiden Leos was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, in the city of Orange.

Highway patrol officials said the road rage incident stemmed from "a perceived unsafe lane change."

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture. Someone then fired a shot at her car.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:13
Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters, Comancheros gang members arrested, $3.7 million in assets seized in Operation Trojan Shield
2
Pair bailed after court appearance over four-year-old Flaxmere boy left with permanent brain damage
3
Man charged with manslaughter over death of MMA fighter Liufau Vake
4
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
5
Nurses' union says members are 'exhausted' and many are considering leaving NZ to work elsewhere
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Full video: Police speak following organised crime raids across North Island, links to global operation

Man charged with manslaughter over death of MMA fighter Liufau Vake

Canadian police say Muslim family targeted in deadly attack

SkyCity shares likely under pressure amid Australian money laundering investigation