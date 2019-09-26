Pacific Update: More violence in West Papua, Rarotongans and tourists pitch in to help stranded whale

In this week’s edition of Pacific Update, Barbara Dreaver has the latest on China’s moves in the region, which has seen the Solomon Islands and Kiribati switch allegiance from Taiwan.
She also looks at renewed violence in West Papua, which saw at least 22 people killed in clashes between students and Indonesian police in Wamena, and the funeral for the late Tongan Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pohiva.
The dramatic rescue of a whale in Rarotonga also features, as does the best Pacific videos on social media.