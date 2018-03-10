Orangutan caught puffing on cigarette that was thrown into his enclosure

Footage of a smoking orangutan at an Indonesian zoo has sparked outrage.

A video shot by a visitor to the Bandung zoo shows the 22-year-old Bornean orangutan Orzon jumping at the opportunity for a puff on a cigarette that a visitor has thrown into his enclosure.

Though new to the task, the primate takes to it, like a fish to water, and puffs profusely on the butt.

Activists have voiced their outrage at the visitor who threw the cigarette to the ape, as well as at the zoo keepers, who were apparently under staffed that day.

This isn't the first time the zoo has come under fire, with a petition on change.org, calling for the closure of the Bandung Zoo last year.