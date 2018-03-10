 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Orangutan caught puffing on cigarette that was thrown into his enclosure

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Footage of a smoking orangutan at an Indonesian zoo has sparked outrage.

The 22-year-old Bornean orangutan Orzon picked up the bad habit from visitors at Indonesia’s Bandung Zoo
Source: Marison Guciano / Channel NewsAsia

A video shot by a visitor to the Bandung zoo shows the 22-year-old Bornean orangutan Orzon jumping at the opportunity for a puff on a cigarette that a visitor has thrown into his enclosure.

Though new to the task, the primate takes to it, like a fish to water, and puffs profusely on the butt.

Activists have voiced their outrage at the visitor who threw the cigarette to the ape, as well as at the zoo keepers, who were apparently under staffed that day. 

This isn't the first time the zoo has come under fire, with a petition on change.org, calling for the closure of the Bandung Zoo last year.

The petition, which has nearly one million signatures, came after skeletal sun bears were pictured begging for food from visitors and eating their own dung.

Related

Animals

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

2

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

3
Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

4
Ross Taylor talks to Mike Hesson and Kane Williamson. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 2. McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Thursday 2 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Ross Taylor ruled out of Black Caps v England ODI decider

5
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose Munro, Williamson early, Ross Taylor out of ODI decider against England

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch,

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 