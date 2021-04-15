NSW woman dies after developing blood clots a day after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Scott Morrison has warned against rushing to conclusions after the death of a NSW woman who developed blood clots a day after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.



Covid-19 vaccine file. Source: AAP

The 48-year-old woman was a diabetic, and preliminary tests have not found a conclusive link to the vaccination, Daily Mail Australia reports.



The prime minister today said the woman's death was still being investigated by state and federal authorities.



"There is a lot more to understand and learn about that issue and I would caution others in making conclusions about this at this point as well," he told reporters near Newman in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

"We've been very transparent, very transparent when it comes to information on these issues and people can expect us to do that."

Mr Morrison said potential concerns around vaccine hesitancy meant it was important that the matter was fully investigated by medical experts.



"I think it's important, because of the fact that people can have concerns, that we follow that important process, to inform ourselves properly," he said.



A NSW Health spokesperson said the department would not speculate on individual cases, but offered condolences to the family of the woman who died.



"The death of anyone is always a tragedy and our condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who has passed away," the spokesperson said in a statement tonight.



The Therapeutic Goods Administration is responsible for regulating and monitoring the use of Covid-19 vaccines in Australia, they said, but NSW Health is notified when a serious or unexpected adverse event occurs.

Australia identifies second likely Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine blood clot case

"Many conditions can arise during normal life, whether or not a vaccine is administered, but it remains important to report any new serious or unexpected events so that safety can be appropriately monitored," they said.



It is not yet known which vaccine the woman received.



Australians under the age of 50 were last week warned off receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, after a link was confirmed between the jab and rare blood clots.

The prime minister received recommendations from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on April 8 that the Pfizer vaccine should now be adopted as the preferred vaccine for people aged under 50.