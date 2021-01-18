NSW mum speaks of anguish after two young sons killed in hit-and-run

A New South Wales mum is warning people to drive safely after her two young boys were killed after allegedly being struck by a boy racer doing burnouts.

Shayleen Frail spoke to Nine News about waking up in hospital with a broken leg and her two little boys dead.

"I just remember walking and seeing this idiot losing control and it just come up and I remember getting skittled," she recalled.

After coming to in Westmead Hospital, Parramatta, Frail's unlce told her the tragic news about her sons Shane, seven, and Sheldon, six.

"Just the way he grabbed my hand I knew ... Shane and Sheldon couldn't be saved. I remember begging them to please just let me go. I didn't want to wake up, I wanted to be with them."

Frail is hoping that speaking out about the incident will prevent future incidents of dangerous driving.

"Why couldn't it be me? They were only just starting off in life mate. It's unfair, it's just unfair because someone wants to big note in front of friends."