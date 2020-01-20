'No other option' - Prince Harry makes first public comments since stepping back from royal duties

Prince Harry has broken his silence around his and Meghan's step back from royal duties.

On January 9 Harry and Meghan announced they would step back as senior members on the royal family, become financially independent and divide their time between the UK and North America.

In a speech at a function for his charity Sentebale today, Prince Harry said he was "taking a leap of faith" in stepping back from his life as a member of the royal family but added "there really was no other option".

"I also know that you've come to know me well enough over these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do, and she does, and she's the same woman I fell in love with," he said.

"We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride."



He said the decision doesn't change who he is.

"When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You looked out for me for so long but the media is a powerful force and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.

"It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service, so in that respect nothing changes."