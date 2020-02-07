TODAY |

New Zealand flag lights up world's tallest building in Waitangi tribute

The world's tallest building was lit up in red, white and blue last night, paying tribute to New Zealand and Waitangi Day commemorations. 

The world's tallest building lit up Dubai's skyline with the New Zealand flag. Source: Twitter
This is not the first time New Zealand has received a tribute on the Burj Khalifa. An iconic image of Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was projected onto the building after the Christchurch terrorist attacks. 

The building towers above the Dubai skyline at 829.8 metres in height. 

Earlier this week, the tower paid tribute to the people of Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The skyscraper also recently featured a massive projection of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, after he died alongside his daughter and others in a helicopter crash. 

