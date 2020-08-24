TODAY |

New South Wales establishes new 2,000 hectare Koala sanctuary

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia’s threatened koala population now have a new home in the southern highlands of New South Wales.

The koala population were significantly affected by the devastating bushfires. Source: Nine

With much of the koala’s habitat destroyed by Australia’s ravaging wildfires earlier this year, 2,000 hectares have now been allocated for the struggling population.

The national park has been christened ‘Guula Ngurra’, which means “koala country” in the language of the traditional land owners, the Gundagara.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that establishing the new national park is a way of ensuring the growth of the state’s koala population in years to come.

“We want to ensure that successive generations of people in our state don't have to worry about koala extinction, but more so increasing the koala population," Ms Berejiklian said.

