New search to begin for MH370 wreckage in Indian Ocean

Source:
The search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is about to enter a new phase.
Flight MH370 went missing on its way from Kuala Lumpur to China almost four years ago.
A new search effort by the Ocean Infinity Expedition will soon begin in an unsearched area of the Indian Ocean.
Confidence is high that the wreckage of the plane will be found this time, after previous searches turned up nothing.
Two hundred and thirty nine people were onboard when MH370 disappeared.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news