New research into coeliac disease could lead to better treatment options

Up to 70,000 New Zealanders are affected by coeliac disease, but new research could open the door to more effective ways of treating the condition.

According to new research at Melbourne's Monash University, exposure to bacteria is a potential environmental trigger for developing coeliac disease.

It's estimated half of Australians are born with one of the two genes that can cause coeliacs, with around one in 40 likely to develop the condition.

"We have provided a proof-of-principle that there's a link between gluten proteins and proteins that are found in some bacteria," co-lead researcher Dr Hugh Reid says.

"Essentially the immune system can't differentiate between the bacteria's and the wheat, or cereal gluten, properties."

At the moment, people with coeliac disease need to follow a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet to stay healthy.

Dr Reid is hopeful the new findings could lead to alternative treatment options.